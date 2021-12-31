Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday said the selection of Pakistan as a global Forestry Champion from the whole Asia Pacific region along with Congo and Costa Rica was a strong global acknowledgment of Prime Minister Imran Khan's climate and forestry vision of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday said the selection of Pakistan as a global Forestry Champion from the whole Asia Pacific region along with Congo and Costa Rica was a strong global acknowledgment of Prime Minister Imran Khan's climate and forestry vision of Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) project.

In a tweet, he said: "A strong global acknowledgment of @ImranKhanPTI #Climate and #Forestry vision of #10BillionTreeTsunami - @UNEP under @andersen_inger has selected #Pakistan as a global #ForestryChampion from the whole #AsiaPacificRegion along with #Congo (#Africa) and #CostaRica (#Americas)".

He mentioned that Executive Director United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Andersen had duly acknowledged Pakistan's achievement to become Forestry Champion.

He also tweeted the letter UNEP Executive Director written to him in which she praised the efforts of Pakistan in conserving degraded forests.