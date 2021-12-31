UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Selection As 'Forestry Champion' Acknowledgement Of PM's TBTTP Vision: Malik Amin Aslam

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 05:13 PM

Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknowledgement of PM's TBTTP vision: Malik Amin Aslam

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday said the selection of Pakistan as a global Forestry Champion from the whole Asia Pacific region along with Congo and Costa Rica was a strong global acknowledgment of Prime Minister Imran Khan's climate and forestry vision of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday said the selection of Pakistan as a global Forestry Champion from the whole Asia Pacific region along with Congo and Costa Rica was a strong global acknowledgment of Prime Minister Imran Khan's climate and forestry vision of Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) project.

In a tweet, he said: "A strong global acknowledgment of @ImranKhanPTI #Climate and #Forestry vision of #10BillionTreeTsunami - @UNEP under @andersen_inger has selected #Pakistan as a global #ForestryChampion from the whole #AsiaPacificRegion along with #Congo (#Africa) and #CostaRica (#Americas)".

He mentioned that Executive Director United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Andersen had duly acknowledged Pakistan's achievement to become Forestry Champion.

He also tweeted the letter UNEP Executive Director written to him in which she praised the efforts of Pakistan in conserving degraded forests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister United Nations Congo Costa Rica From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related ..

FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related to IMF

3 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security plan for new year night

Police finalizes security plan for new year night

4 minutes ago
 S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released ..

S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

25 minutes ago
 France to Mobilize Over 95,000 Police Officers on ..

France to Mobilize Over 95,000 Police Officers on New Year Night - Interior Mini ..

8 minutes ago
 Muslim majority status of IIOJK under serious thre ..

Muslim majority status of IIOJK under serious threat

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.