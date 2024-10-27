Open Menu

Pakistan’s Senators’ Delegation Visits Uzbekistan Senate Secretariat In Tashkent

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The delegation of Pakistani Senators under the leadership of Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs is currently visiting Uzbekistan on the invitation of the Election Commission of Uzbekistan as International Elections Observers.

During their visit, the delegation engaged in key diplomatic discussions and exchanges aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The delegation visited the Senate Secretariat of Uzbekistan at Tashkent.

Senator Sarmad Ali and Senator Amir Chishti, led by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, held significant meetings with Rheir Uzbek counterparts, including Senator Ravshanbek Alimov, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Uzbek Senate, and Senator Anvar Tuychiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Uzbek Senate and others.

The Uzbek senate expressed admiration for Pakistan's democratic system and highlighted the robust strategic ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Both sides showed a keen interest in further enhancing the Pak-Uzbek relations, with discussions revolving around the potential for future cooperation, including parliamentary friendship group exchanges.

The Uzbek Senate provided valuable insights into the election process and the functioning of the Uzbekistan parliament, fostering a better understanding between the two countries.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui reaffirmed Pakistan's high regard for Uzbekistan and pledged continued support for key infrastructure projects such as the trans-Afghan railway initiatives and Gwadar port programs.

Additionally, an invitation was extended to the Uzbek counterparts to visit Pakistan, with the aim of fostering stronger ties and promoting mutual cooperation.

As part of their visit, the Pakistani Senators were given a comprehensive tour of the Uzbek Senate hall, where they were briefed on the intricate workings of the Senate.

Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, who is a renowned expert on the Eurasian Region, accompanied the Pakistani Senate Delegation.

