(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan after coping with mammoth disasters across the country has successfully evolved to establish six highly trained Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Teams who would be honoured with international certification soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan after coping with mammoth disasters across the country has successfully evolved to establish six highly trained Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Teams who would be honoured with international certification soon.

Talking to APP, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Member Disaster Risk Reduction Idris Mehsud said the purpose of USAR teams was to respond in any emergency and disaster like situation.

He said the teams had been trained as per the international standards and techniques to effectively deal with disasters and safely rescue victims.

The USAR teams had underwent pre-assessment of United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (UN INSARAG) whereas the certification would be given after the assessment to be carried out possibly in the last week of this month, he added.

Prior to this certification, he said our USAR teams were not permitted to participate in global rescue and response operations during disasters where certain friendly countries had allowed Pakistan to send its teams to assist in disaster management endeavours.

Presently, he said each of the six USAR teams was deployed in the major cities of Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi with Pakistan Army, Peshawar and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said the teams comprised of latest equipment and sniffing dogs for smart search and rescue in serious disaster like conditions.

To a question, he said after the certification would be conferred to the USAR teams then it would allow the teams to be deployed around the world for helping mankind in emergency.

NDMA, he said had been working out to develop National Disaster Response Force parallel to the USAR teams which would be dedicated force to respond disasters in the country.

/395