Pakistan's Soft Image Can Be Portrayed Effectively Through Social Media: Faisal Javed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the significance of social media, Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Thursday directed the Digital Media Wing (DMW) of Information and Broadcasting Division to effectively portray the positive image of the country through it on the globe.

Chairing the meeting of the committee, Senator Faisal Javed lauded the performance of the DMW and said it could play an important role in disseminating the soft image of the country and narrative in its true spirit.

Earlier, a DMW representative briefed the committee about the working and future planning of the wing.

Taking up the point of public importance, raised by Senator Musaddiq Malik in the Senate on June 8, 2020 about airing incorrect map of Pakistan during live transmission, the committee expressed its indignation over the Pakistan Television (PTV) management and said while the India was worried over the issuance of Pakistan's political map, the ptv broadcast the controversial map which was contrary to the government's narrative.

During the meeting, the PTV officials could not satisfy the committee about the sad incident.

The committee expressed annoyance over the absence of various PTV heads in the meeting and directed the PTV managing director (MD) to ensure especially the presence of content director in the next meeting.

In case of failure a privilege motion would be filed against the PTV MD, it added.

Briefing the committee PTV Sports Director Dr Nauman Ejaz said sports channel had the distinction over the other channels due to the urdu language used on it.

He said an agreement had already been inked between the PTV Sports and Pakistan Cricket board regarding the domestic cricket and added the players being appeared on PTV sports for analysis could not participate in any programme on other channels.

The committee directed the PTV Sports director to further improve the standard of its contents and presentation.

News and Current Affairs Chairperson Katrina Hussain Karim told the committee that the PTV Parliament was broadcasting the proceedings of the National Assembly and Senate directly sans any editing. She said steps were being taken to improve the standard of PTV Parliament as per requirement of the day.

Senator Perviaz Rashid pointed out that the PTV did not telecast certain stories but it broadcast its contradictory version.

The committee directed the PTV to submit a report within four weeks into the matter.

