UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistanâ€™s Soil Is Not Being Used Against Afghanistan: Fawad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 01:33 PM

Pakistanâ€™s soil is not being used against Afghanistan: Fawad

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says that the political parliamentary leadership has consensus on the principle of non-interference.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Pakistan’s land is not being used against Afghanistan and Pakistan expects reciprocation from Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said the political parliamentary leadership has consensus on the principle of non-interference.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already stated that Pakistan could be a partner in peace, not in conflict.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said we have been closely observing the changing situation in Afghanistan.

He said every effort is being made for a peaceful and inclusive government in Afghanistan. However, even if it does not happen, its implications will not be allowed to affect Pakistan.

The minister said our Afghan policy is in the interest of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Twitter Fawad Chaudhry From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy And Humanitarian Assistance In AJK

26 minutes ago

Better Pak-Iran relations are an important need of ..

34 minutes ago

FM arrive in Dushanbe to attend SCOâ€™s Ministeria ..

41 minutes ago

Minister for Maritimes lashes out at Sindh govt ov ..

45 minutes ago

Global Village announces winners of Future Busines ..

49 minutes ago

Indian military planes drops weapons in Afghanista ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.