Pakistanâ€™s soil is not being used against Afghanistan: Fawad

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says that the political parliamentary leadership has consensus on the principle of non-interference.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Pakistan’s land is not being used against Afghanistan and Pakistan expects reciprocation from Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said the political parliamentary leadership has consensus on the principle of non-interference.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already stated that Pakistan could be a partner in peace, not in conflict.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said we have been closely observing the changing situation in Afghanistan.

He said every effort is being made for a peaceful and inclusive government in Afghanistan. However, even if it does not happen, its implications will not be allowed to affect Pakistan.

The minister said our Afghan policy is in the interest of Pakistan.