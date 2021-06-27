ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday categorically said that Pakistan's soil would not be used against Afghanistan.

Pakistan wanted to maintain and uphold good relations with all countries including United States (US), Russia, Iran and Afghanistan while it was enjoying good cordial ties with China which were higher than Himalaya, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Pakistan would not allow any country to use its soil for terrorism and subversive activities against our homeland. He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's solid stance not to give the country's airbases to the US.

He said Pakistan had combated successful war against terrorism by rendering supreme sacrifices to wipe out it completely, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had brought political and economic stability in the country as macroeconomic indicators were heading into right directions.

He said, "International forces are trying to destabilize Pakistan through different tactics, but they would be failed in do so as Pakistan is peaceful and peace loving country." Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Pakistan always desired for peaceful and stable Afghanistan which was essential for the whole region.

Replying to a question, he said PM Imran Khan was committed to bring back the fugitive and absconder, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who deceived the nation on the name of his medical illness.

He said Nawaz Sharif had used derogatory remarks and criticized the national institutions including judiciary and armed forces for political gains.