UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Soil Not To Be Used Against Anyone: Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:41 PM

Pakistan's soil not to be used against anyone: Rashid

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said that Pakistan would not allow its soil to be used against anyone and would play its role to maintain peace in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said that Pakistan would not allow its soil to be used against anyone and would play its role to maintain peace in the region.

Talking to the media persons during his visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to inquire after the police officials who were injured in an encounter during a dacoity attempt in jurisdiction of the Ramana Police station.

He said that 88 percent work on fencing of Pak-Afghan border had been completed while the remaining would be completed within a month.

The minister said 46 percent work on fencing of Pak-Iran border had been completed, adding it would take around one year for the completion.

Sheikh Rashid said the PTI-led government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented a people-friendly budget despite challenges at national and international fronts.

He said the prime minister had categorically declared that Pakistan would not provide a military base to the US.

The minister expressed the hope that the Taliban would not create problems for Pakistan.

Rashid said that Pakistan Army including police and other security forces were on alert to tackle any challenge.

He said that steps were being taken to make the federal capital more secure, adding more persons would be recruited in the Islamabad police to resolve the shortage issue in the department.

Sheikh Rashid said that Rescue 1122 service would be launched in the Islamabad Capital Territory from July 5 which would be comprised on 25 vehicles.

On the occasion, he announced that he would pay Rs 25,000 reward to both the injured policemen from his own pocket.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Injured Imran Khan Islamabad Shortage Prime Minister Army Police Budget Visit Vehicles Alert Rashid July Border Rescue 1122 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 marks 'World Drug Day'

2 minutes ago

Sindh govt constantly politicizing water issue: Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Course Commissioning Parade of 115th Midshipmen, 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands descend on London for anti-lockdown marc ..

12 minutes ago

Partly cloudy/windy weather with chances of drizzl ..

12 minutes ago

Passenger train derails near Tando Adam, no loss o ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.