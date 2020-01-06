(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :General Secretary of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Ayaz Latif Palijo has said that Pakistan's soil should not be used in the conflict between the US and Iran after the former assassinated a military general of the latter in Iraq last week.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Palijo deplored the policies of the US President Donald Trump saying they were pushing the world in the inferno of war.

"The dark clouds of war have appeared over the entire region after the US killed Gen Qasim Sulemani of Iran," he said, adding that Trump had practically started war with Iran by killing its top military officer.

"The world doesn't need war but peace.

But the US policies are consistently pushing the world to the war," he bemoaned.

Palijo observed that Pakistan enjoyed a strategic significance in the region and that the country had already suffered a lot since the onset of the Afghan war over 3 decades ago.

"Pakistan has achieved peace after defeating the menace of terrorism for which the country had sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives," he noted.

He deplored that the US did not recognize the sacrifices which had been given by the Pakistani in the war against terrorism.

He asked the government to keep the peace, progress and development in Pakistan as the main objectives.