Open Menu

Pakistan's Sovereignty Non-negotiable: Sherry Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan's sovereignty non-negotiable: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Former Ambassador & PPP Senator Sherry Rehman Friday issued a stern warning to India, stating that Pakistan will unleash its full fury and deliver a crushing response to any aggression, particularly over the disputed Indus water territory, where Pakistan's sovereignty will not be compromised.

In an exclusive conversation, Sherry Rehman stated, "Pakistan's sovereignty is non-negotiable, and we will not back down on the Indus water issue. Any aggression will be met with a resolute response".

Sherry Rehman said that India has been threatening Pakistan over the Indus water issue since the beginning and is also engaging in baseless propaganda against Pakistan.

She alleged that Modi' 's government has a pattern of weaponizing water and leveling accusations against

Pakistan.

"India's evidence-free allegations against Pakistan are nothing but a desperate attempt to deflect attention," she

added.

She further commended America for its balanced stance, showing restraint in the matter.

The entire nation stands united and will not compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty, she added.

Responding to a query, she stressed that water is a matter of national security for Pakistan, warning that any threat to its water resources would be met with unwavering resolve and unrelenting action.

"Pakistan will not tolerate any hostile intentions and those who dare to threaten its interests will face a robust and resolute response, more potent than ever," she added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

16 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

16 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

17 hours ago
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

17 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

17 hours ago
 NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

17 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan