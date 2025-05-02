ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Former Ambassador & PPP Senator Sherry Rehman Friday issued a stern warning to India, stating that Pakistan will unleash its full fury and deliver a crushing response to any aggression, particularly over the disputed Indus water territory, where Pakistan's sovereignty will not be compromised.

In an exclusive conversation, Sherry Rehman stated, "Pakistan's sovereignty is non-negotiable, and we will not back down on the Indus water issue. Any aggression will be met with a resolute response".

Sherry Rehman said that India has been threatening Pakistan over the Indus water issue since the beginning and is also engaging in baseless propaganda against Pakistan.

She alleged that Modi' 's government has a pattern of weaponizing water and leveling accusations against

Pakistan.

"India's evidence-free allegations against Pakistan are nothing but a desperate attempt to deflect attention," she

added.

She further commended America for its balanced stance, showing restraint in the matter.

The entire nation stands united and will not compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty, she added.

Responding to a query, she stressed that water is a matter of national security for Pakistan, warning that any threat to its water resources would be met with unwavering resolve and unrelenting action.

"Pakistan will not tolerate any hostile intentions and those who dare to threaten its interests will face a robust and resolute response, more potent than ever," she added.