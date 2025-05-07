Open Menu

Pakistan's Sovereignty To Be Guarded: Aleem Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Reacting strongly to last night’s unprovoked attacks by India, President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday stated that targeting civilian areas was a blatant assault on Pakistan’s sovereignty which would be safe guarded at all costs.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Armed Forces delivered a timely and resolute response that thwarted the enemy’s intentions, said a press release.

Abdul Aleem Khan condemned the aggression, calling it a manifestation of the war-mongering mindset of the "Butcher of Gujarat" and warned that India would have to face the consequences of its recklessness. Instead of behaving responsibly, enemy has chosen a path that endangers regional peace and stability, he added.

In his tweet, Abdul Aleem Khan lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces and Air Force for their courageous and determined retaliation, saying it reflects the sentiments of the entire nation.

“India has not only been exposed as weak but also as an ignoble adversary. Pakistan is a peace-loving country but any attack on its sovereignty is absolutely intolerable, he added.

President IPP said that the blood of innocent civilians is now a permanent stain on the Indian Government’s conscience. “India’s obstinacy shows that it only understands the language of force. By targeting Mosques, it has once again exposed its deep-rooted animosity toward Muslims,” he said. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan’s Armed Forces have given a fitting reply to India’s cowardly attacks and will continue to defend the country with full force.

