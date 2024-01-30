Open Menu

Pakistan’s Space Programme Focused On Social, Economic Progress: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan’s space programme focused on social, economic progress: Envoy

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan’s ambassador to Austria Aftab Khokher Monday said that focus of Pakistan’s space programme was to achieve social and economic progress.

He was taking part in the deliberations on the latest scientific and technical aspects of space activities at the 61st session of Scientific and Technical Subcommittee (STSC) here.

He reaffirmed that space remained the common heritage of humankind.

He underscored that space should be used for peaceful purposes and remain accessible to all states irrespective of their level of scientific, technical or economic development.

He also shared that Pakistan had recently approved a national space policy which would provide the framework for effectively harnessing space technologies and applications.

