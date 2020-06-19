UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Special Afghanistan Envoy Meets Taliban Leaders In Doha: FO

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Pakistan's special Afghanistan envoy meets Taliban leaders in Doha: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador (Retd) Muhammad Sadiq recently visited Doha, Qatar on June 16-17, where he met Taliban leaders including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

In a statement following media queries, foreign office spokesperson said during meeting with Taliban leaders, the envoy discussed peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The special representative underlined that Pakistan would continue to play its role as facilitator for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

In this context, he referred to the highly productive visit of the Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Kabul recently, which had imparted a new impetus to Pakistan's efforts.

The special representative appreciated Taliban's commitment to implement the US-Taliban peace agreement. He also noted that the release of prisoners as per the US-Taliban peace agreement would be a stepping stone towards immediate start of intra-Afghan negotiations.

He said Pakistan hoped that all concerned parties would make sincere efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. Pakistan, on its part, remained fully committed to support the Afghan Peace Process, he added.

