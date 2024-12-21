Open Menu

Pakistan's Stability Lies In Unity: Danyal Ch

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024

Pakistan’s stability lies in unity: Danyal Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Danyal Chaudhry on Saturday said that divisive and destructive ideologies must be rejected for the sake of a stronger and more stable Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted the need to prioritize unity for the betterment of the country.

"In Pakistan, today, there are two opposing mindsets, one that promotes chaos, violence, and hatred, and another that envisions a stable and prosperous Pakistan.

He urged all institutions and political parties to align with the latter vision, fostering national strength and unity.

Chaudhry criticized PTI’s actions aimed at weakening state institutions and inciting disorder. He said that the ideology of undermining Pakistan, weakening its institutions, and spreading division must be condemned and suppressed.

He called for a collective commitment to preserving the country's integrity and stability.

More Stories From Pakistan