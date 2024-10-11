Open Menu

Pakistan’s Stability Will Not Be Compromised By Political Ambitions: Defence Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif, on Friday responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) call for protest, warned that any attempts to destabilize the country will be met with the full force of the state.

Speaking to a private news channel, he highlighted that hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference was a major diplomatic achievement for Pakistan.

He accused PTI of trying to hinder the country's progress, stating, "This is a deliberate attempt to destabilize Pakistan and halt our economic growth."

He further criticized PTI, alleging that the party was aligned with international conspiracies aimed at destabilizing the nation.

“This is a continuation of their efforts to ensure that Pakistan remains unstable,” he remarked.

Khawaja Asif also condemned PTI's silence over the frequent martyrdom of soldiers, saying, "They have not issued a single statement condemning the losses our security forces suffer, and instead, they seem focused on weakening Pakistan."

He made it clear that the nation would not be held hostage to the ambitions of a single individual. Power was not anyone’s birthright, and we will not allow one person's greed for power to put the country at risk, he said. He further said that the founder of PTI recklessly jeopardized the nation's stability for the sake of political gain.

