Pakistan's Stance Of Not Giving Airbase Is Highly Commendable And Supports The Position Of Peace In The Region. Khwaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:04 AM
Pakistan's clear role in the decisions of the region is a reflection of the enlightened state.
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th April, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that an independent state is the need of the hour whose dream seems to be coming true.He said *Pakistan's stance of not giving airbase is highly commendable and supports the position of peace in the region.
He more added Pakistan's clear role in the decisions of the region is a reflection of the enlightened state.