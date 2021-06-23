Pakistan's clear role in the decisions of the region is a reflection of the enlightened state.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th April, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that an independent state is the need of the hour whose dream seems to be coming true.He said *Pakistan's stance of not giving airbase is highly commendable and supports the position of peace in the region.

