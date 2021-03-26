Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday said the country's position on Kashmir and Palestine issue could not be changed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday said the country's position on Kashmir and Palestine issue could not be changed.

Talking to media persons, he said it had been made clear to India that all the possibilities of dialogue pass through Kashmir. Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and Palestine was an explicit and categorical message to the world, he added.

Ashrafi said the participation of Saudi Army Chief of Staff, Bahrain National Guard Commander, Sri Lankan military leaders and Turkish, Palestinian, Iraqi soldiers at the Armed Forces Parade demonstrated Pakistan's importance in the Muslim world and also depicted Pakistan's strong defense and foreign policy.

Ashrafi said that the teachings of islam were for the entire world and not for any one region or homeland. Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan, he said, adding that from the message of Pakistan, the entire world was benefiting from the edicts (Fatwas) of Pakistani religious scholars against terrorism and extremism.

Replying to a question, Ashrafi said that Pakistan fully supported Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace in Yemen adding that the the role of Oman and Kuwait was also very important in that regard.

Pakistan from day one had welcomed the efforts of Saudi Arabia for a political solution to Yemen issue and the efforts of Kuwait and Oman were also very imperative, he added.

He said Saudi Arabia was the center of unity and solidarity of Muslims and any conspiracy on the sanctity of holy places of Muslims would not be tolerated.

In response to another question, Ashrafi said that baseless propaganda was being spread against Pakistan for misusing the blasphemy law.

There has not been a single incident reported regarding the misuse of the blasphemy law in the last six months.

"Hareem Fatima's case is a cause of embarrassment for the entire nation, immediate steps must be taken to publicly punish the perpetrators of rape and molestation," he added.