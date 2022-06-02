National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday said the entire Pakistani nation was perturbed and strongly condemns the punishment of Yasin Malik by Indian courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday said the entire Pakistani nation was perturbed and strongly condemns the punishment of Yasin Malik by Indian courts.

"Pakistan had and will continue to extend diplomatic and moral support to its Kahsmiri brethren for their struggle for self determination," he expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of visit to the residence of Mashal Malik to express solidarity with the wife and family of prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.

He said the Parliament of Pakistan has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the conviction of Yasin Malik.

The speaker said that, in this difficult time, he expresses his full solidarity with Mashal Malik and his family.

He said Pakistani Parliament and people have always raised their voice for the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination. He assured that their plight and voice would be raised at all regional and international forums.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that unilateral decision of Indian court could not stifle the spirit of freedom of Yasin Malik and Kashmiri people.

He further said that Yasin Malik has raised the banner of truth by enduring the hardships of imprisonment.

He said all political parties have a unanimity of views on Kashmir issue and support the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination. He stressed on the need for electronic, print and social media to play a full role in highlighting the Kashmir issue.

The speaker said the Kashmir issue would be fully highlighted in the international forums on behalf of the Parliament of Pakistan. He expressed the hope that the sun of freedom would soon rise in the occupied Kashmir Valley just as the morning rises after every night.

Wife of Hurriat leader Mashal Malik said that the so-called court of India has strangled the justice system. She said that Modi-led Indian government has buried Gandhi's ideology of secular India and any minority in India is unsafe.

She added that the families of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Nelson Mandela were allowed to visit them but she and her daughter did not have this right. She said that a joint sitting of Parliament may be convened to express solidarity. He said that the Indian government was registering cases against herself and her daughter in India which was very regrettable and reprehensible.