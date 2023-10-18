ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq and the government of Pakistan had been unequivocal, consistent and clear about the Palestinian issue and the genocidal actions against the Palestinians, especially against the people of Gaza.

Using his social media account on X, formerly Twitter, the minister said Pakistan was one of the movers of Jeddah moot and our foreign minister will represent Pakistan despite his need to be in Beijing.

Murtaza Solangi said that the Prime Minister has already taken up this issue with the world leaders present in Beijing including the UN Secretary General.

" Our permanent representative at the UN too has been active and vocal on the issue. All this has been reported in the news in Pakistan as well as abroad", he said.