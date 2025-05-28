Pakistan’s strength lies in economic stability, national resolve: Ali Pervaiz Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik has said that economic stability is vital for protecting the country’s dignity and sovereignty in the region.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer, here on Wednesday, he noted that for Pakistan to uphold its dignity and earn lasting respect in the region, it must place strong emphasis on economic stability and growth.

Reflecting on the historic significance of May 28, he said, “It was on this day that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan’s defense impregnable by conducting nuclear tests, responding decisively to regional threats.” Commenting on recent tensions, he said that when the Pahalgam incident occurred, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for a transparent investigation and assured that anyone found responsible would be held accountable. “We offered full cooperation,” he said. “However, our neighboring country responded with political opportunism and launched missiles targeting our civilian areas," he added.

The Petroleum Minister added that Pakistan’s leadership, including Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, responded with calm determination. “India was told in clear terms, now wait for our response,” he said. He added that the reply was swift and firm. “Our brave air force downed their multimillion-dollar Rafale jets, delivering a strong message to Narendra Modi, a leader driven by hate," he said.

He also extended gratitude to the countries that stood with Pakistan during challenging times. “China, like a true brother, conveyed unwavering support. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared solidarity. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, as well as leadership from Qatar and Dubai, sent clear messages of support,” the Minister noted. “Even the United States played a role in diffusing the situation, and it was Modi himself who turned to Washington, asking them to mediate," he added.

Ali Pervaiz Malik said he had conveyed to both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir that the nation stands united and ready to make any sacrifice for the country’s security and progress.

He said, “We will ensure relief for salaried classes, and resources will be mobilized to ease their burden."

Highlighting public welfare initiatives, the Minister said that under Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, electricity tariffs have been reduced and further measures are underway to create more ease for the common citizen. He contrasted this with the previous government, stating, “During the PTI regime, no developmental work took place in Lahore. Now, we are initiating projects worth billions of rupees for the welfare of our people.”