Open Menu

Pakistan’s Strength Lies In Interfaith Harmony And Unity: Maulana Azad

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Pakistan’s strength lies in interfaith harmony and unity: Maulana Azad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Saturday said that all Pakistanis must collectively advance towards national progress with a spirit of inclusivity.

Talking to ptv news, he said that Pakistan was the home to people of various religions and ethnicities and urged all communities to actively support interfaith harmony.

Maulana Azad underscored the importance of fostering mutual understanding, cooperation, and respect among people of diverse backgrounds.

He called for spreading this message across mosques, churches, temples, and other places of worship to reinforce peace and brotherhood in society.

Global Interfaith Harmony Week, observed from February 1 to 7 each year, promotes respect for religious beliefs and unity beyond faith differences.

The week serves as a reminder of the blessing of peaceful coexistence among followers of different faiths.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

41 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

56 minutes ago
 ‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem A ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra

2 hours ago
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drillin ..

Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..

3 hours ago
 Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

3 hours ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

7 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

7 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

7 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan