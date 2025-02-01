Pakistan’s Strength Lies In Interfaith Harmony And Unity: Maulana Azad
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Saturday said that all Pakistanis must collectively advance towards national progress with a spirit of inclusivity.
Talking to ptv news, he said that Pakistan was the home to people of various religions and ethnicities and urged all communities to actively support interfaith harmony.
Maulana Azad underscored the importance of fostering mutual understanding, cooperation, and respect among people of diverse backgrounds.
He called for spreading this message across mosques, churches, temples, and other places of worship to reinforce peace and brotherhood in society.
Global Interfaith Harmony Week, observed from February 1 to 7 each year, promotes respect for religious beliefs and unity beyond faith differences.
The week serves as a reminder of the blessing of peaceful coexistence among followers of different faiths.
