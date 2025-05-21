Pakistan’s Strength Recognized Worldwide: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday said that Pakistan's strength and determination have gained international recognition.
Speaking in the National Assembly, he praised the armed forces for their professional response to Indian aggression. He highlighted the leadership of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and the Air Chief in defending the country’s sovereignty.
The minister accused India of trying to weaken Pakistan through military terrorism, claiming the action is meant to hurt Pakistan’s economy and shift focus from the Kashmir issue.
He thanked friendly countries like China and Iran for standing by Pakistan during difficult times.
Qaiser Sheikh criticized India for violating human rights, especially against innocent civilians. He said India wrongly blames Pakistan for terrorism while committing abuses at home.
He also said that the world is paying more attention to Kashmir, which is making India uncomfortable. He mentioned that even U.S. President Donald Trump had supported dialogue on Kashmir, showing global concern.
Calling for unity, the minister said Pakistan should remain calm and confident. “The Prime Minister is handling the current situation wisely. There is no reason to panic,” he said.
