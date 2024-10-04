Open Menu

Pakistan's Success Hinges On Supporting Existing Investors, Creating Sustainable Investment Climate: Azfar

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan's success hinges on supporting existing investors, creating sustainable investment climate: Azfar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Former board of Investment (BOI) chairman Azfar Ahsan on Friday emphasized that investment success in Pakistan hinged on supporting and facilitating existing investors which was a crucial step towards creating a sustainable investment climate.

He stressed the critical need for a comprehensive strategy to attract both local and foreign investors.

Azfar Ahsan was speaking as guest speaker at a special talk on “Pakistan’s Investment Landscape: Challenges, Opportunities and Way Forward" organised by the China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), a news release said.

He strongly advocated for a long-term national approach including framing of a “country strategy” to improve investor confidence and ensure economic stability.

Ahsan highlighted the importance of foundational reforms across all sectors of the economy.

He argued that Pakistan must move away from reactive policies and focus on creating a business- and investment-friendly environment. "This requires consistent policy frameworks, regardless of political changes, as well as a commitment to improving infrastructure, governance, institutional capacity, and law and order."

These efforts, he noted, would not only attract new foreign direct investment (FDI) but also strengthen relationships with existing investors, which was critically important.

Azfar Ahsan also highlighted the potential for joint ventures between Pakistani and foreign investors, particularly in sectors like technology, agriculture, and manufacturing.

He emphasized Pakistan’s strategic location and youthful population as key assets that could be leveraged for future growth. He encouraged policymakers to learn from neighbouring countries such as China and Uzbekistan, where strategic planning and collaboration with global businesses have led to rapid economic development.

He also emphasised the importance of imbibing from the Saudi experience and working closely with Saudi authorities to significantly expand the Kingdom’s investment profile in Pakistan.

ISSI Director General Sohail Mahmood, in his remarks, outlined Pakistan’s unique advantages, emphasising the its strategic geographical location at the crossroads of key regions such as the middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s youthful population provided an unmatched demographic advantage, while its vast natural resources make it an attractive destination for investors.

Sohail Mahmood also acknowledged the challenges preventing Pakistan from fully realising its investment potential. He noted that while Pakistan had made progress in improving its ease of doing business ranking, significant hurdles remained including regulatory complexities and concerns about policy continuity. "These factors, along with lingering perceptions of security issues, contribute to investor hesitation."

He, however, expressed his optimism that despite the challenges, sectors such as IT, agriculture, and textiles were ripe for enhanced investment. He underscored the importance of fostering trust and stability to attract long-term investments and called for collaboration among all stakeholders - including government institutions, private sector, business leaders, and the media and civil society - to create an environment conducive to sustainable growth and turn Pakistan into a truly attractive investment destination.

Earlier, Director of the China Pakistan Study Centre Dr Talat Shabbir, in his introductory remarks, highlighted Pakistan’s immense potential despite current economic challenges. He emphasized the role of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in attracting foreign investment by offering tax incentives and improved infrastructure.

Former Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, in his concluding remarks, stressed the integral connection between security, stability, and economic prosperity, noting that Pakistan’s progress depends on creating an environment conducive to foreign investment. He emphasized the importance of a united approach, with leadership playing a pivotal role in fostering long-term economic stability.

The talk was attended by corporate leaders, senior civil servants, academics, practitioners, think tank experts, media personnel, and members of civil society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Business Law And Order China Civil Society Agriculture Saudi CPEC Progress Uzbekistan Middle East Tank Textile Media All From Government Asia BOI

Recent Stories

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation ..

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..

2 hours ago
 Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit ..

Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes

2 hours ago
 Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Al ..

Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore

2 hours ago
 itel strengthens its market presence through strat ..

Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..

2 hours ago
 PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

4 hours ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

17 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

17 hours ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

17 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan