ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan's representation as the Chair of the G-77 plus China has marked the country's important position at the international negotiations and its presence at the 27th meeting of the conference of parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) was greatly recognized and appreciated.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-27) was held from November 6-20 2022 in Sharm el- Sheikh, Egypt. A delegation under the leadership of the Prime Minister attended COP-27 and participated in a number of events, the Economic Survey 2022-23 said.

Pakistan has been able to perform a key role in COP-27 meeting and raised issues for countries most adversely impacted by climate change.

The key achievements included Pakistan chaired the G-77 plus China group and through extensive efforts, got the Loss and Damage (L&D) Fund placed on the agenda for COP-27, and later on pushed for a consensus agreement on it, which was successfully adopted.

The establishment of the fund reflects Pakistan's ability to not only speak and deliver for itself, but also led the voices of developing countries at the international level.

A Global Shield initiative receiving funding from the G-7 countries is set to mobilize funds to the Vulnerable 20 Group (V-20) countries and Pakistan will be amongst the first recipients, due to its climate-vulnerable position and due to recent heatwaves and floods.

It aims to provide climate-vulnerable countries with rapid access to insurance and disaster protection funding after floods or drought.

The Global Fertilizer Challenge Ministerial announced $135 million of funding for fertilizer efficiency projects, with the US funding to focus on Brazil, Colombia, Pakistan and Vietnam. Germany will also support the challenge with an additional �13.6 million, mostly centered on SubSaharan Africa, and will focus on efficiency and productivity.

The demand for the establishment of the Global Goal on Adaptation Framework was echoed by the G-77 & China subgroups. Pakistan presented a very strong case given the catastrophic situation it is facing after the devastating floods.

The agreement reached on establishing an Advisory board of the Santiago Network on L&D (SNLD) as part of the Warsaw International Mechanism (WIM) on L&D.

Pakistan had continuously pushed for WIM for the past two years and was successful to keep developing countries united to galvanize this support.

The Global Risk Modelling Alliance has launched the first climate risk and vulnerabilityassessment both at the national and sub-national level in Pakistan.