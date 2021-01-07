UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Successful Test Flight Of Fatah-1; National Leadership Felicitates Troops, Scientists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan's successful test flight of Fatah-1; national leadership felicitates troops, scientists

Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Guided Multi Launch Rocket System "Fatah-1" capable of delivering a conventional Warhead upto a range of 140 Kilometers (Km) with precision

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Guided Multi Launch Rocket System "Fatah-1" capable of delivering a conventional Warhead upto a range of 140 Kilometers (Km) with precision.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet, said President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test.

He added that the Weapon System would give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Weapon Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi offers visitors exciting off-road ad ..

15 minutes ago

ADP calls on drivers to benefit from ‘Early Paym ..

15 minutes ago

PTCL, Avaya partner to enable blended work environ ..

23 minutes ago

Saudi envoy meets Naval Chief

4 minutes ago

Football: CAF club leading scorers

4 minutes ago

Funeral homes under pressure as COVID -19 deaths s ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.