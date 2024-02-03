JKYML Chairman Imtiaz Reeshi, on Saturday, expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its steadfast support on February 5, foreseeing a morale boost for Kashmiris who resisted India's unjust rule and occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) JKYML Chairman Imtiaz Reeshi, on Saturday, expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its steadfast support on February 5, foreseeing a morale boost for Kashmiris who resisted India's unjust rule and occupation.

In a statement, Reeshi of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League (JKYML), acknowledged the unwavering nationwide support for freedom-seeking Kashmiris facing Indian oppression and harsh colonialism.

The steadfast backing will lift the morale of Kashmiris involved in a sacred resistance against India's illegitimate rule and occupation, uplifting their spirits.

He said that the show of empathy and solidarity and the statement at the highest level of the state left no doubt whatever about the resolve and continuation of Pakistan's political, diplomatic and moral support to the fettered people of Kashmir for their freedom from the Indian yoke.

He said that he had nothing but praise and gratitude for the Pakistani brethren and the state and wanted to thank every single Pakistani for his/her show of interminable and unconditional support to his subjugated nation.

He said the candid and bold statements from the President, Prime Minister and the army chief were inspirational reflecting the state's historical and principled stand on the issue and should clear the confusion created by the enemies of Kashmir and Pakistan.

Zahid Ashraf, party Voce Chairman and Hurriyat leader also expressed his gratitude to the great state and people of Pakistan for observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day with such zeal and devotion.

In a statement issued he said that Pakistan and Kashmir were two inseparable entities and, Allah willing, backed by Pakistan Kashmiri should one day achieve freedom and fulfil its dream of becoming a part of Pakistan.

He further said that the state wide unanimity and reiteration of the support and commitment to the cause of Kashmiris' freedom was highly commendable as it not only showed that Pakistani state and nation were united on this core national issue but also made it plain and clear to all, particularly the occupier that Pakistan would never abandon its stand on Kashmir or ditch their Kashmiri brethren who were engaged in an epic struggle for freedom.

He said that India should shut intransigence realising that with Pakistan having the back Kashmiris' resistance was undefeatable and, therefore, the issue needed to be settled on a permanent basis to give the humanity in the region a fair chance of getting out of the groove and realising its dreams and aspirations like the fortunate people of the free and developed world. He cautioned that India's stubbornness and brutality in Kashmir could lead the subcontinent into a severe crisis and widespread chaos.