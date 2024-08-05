Pakistan's Support For Oppressed Kashmiris Remains Unwavering: MNA Rana Atiq
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 09:05 PM
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) prominent leader and Member Nation Assembly (MNA) Rana Atiq Anwar has said that under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan is vigorously highlighting the Kashmir issue on every forum
Talking to APP, he described August 5, 2019, as a dark day in history. This date is observed by Kashmiris worldwide as Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal).
Rana Atiq Anwar noted that the Indian government’s actions on August 5, 2019, which sought to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, were contrary to the United Nations resolutions. He criticized India for its decision to strip the region of its special status, a move he described as a misguided attempt to undermine the rights of the Kashmiri people. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have overwhelmingly rejected this action.
He further stated that this day is observed as Black Day in protest against India’s illegal actions and its attempt to revoke the region’s special status.
The ongoing oppression in occupied Kashmir, which has lasted for 75 years, has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians.
Rana Atiq Anwar condemned India's plan to alter the demographic makeup of the region, asserting that such plans will never succeed. He accused the Indian government of intending to perpetrate genocide against the Muslim population in occupied Kashmir and emphasized that numerous UN reports have repeatedly highlighted human rights violations committed by India. He called on the United Nations and international bodies to press India to cease its ongoing atrocities.
Rana Atiq Anwar reaffirmed Pakistan's deep geographical and fraternal ties with the Kashmiri people. He assured that under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan will continue to advocate for Kashmir's cause on every platform. Pakistan’s support for the people of Kashmir will remain unwavering, he concluded.
