Open Menu

Pakistan's Support For Oppressed Kashmiris Remains Unwavering: MNA Rana Atiq

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 09:05 PM

Pakistan's support for oppressed Kashmiris remains unwavering: MNA Rana Atiq

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) prominent leader and Member Nation Assembly (MNA) Rana Atiq Anwar has said that under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan is vigorously highlighting the Kashmir issue on every forum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) prominent leader and Member Nation Assembly (MNA) Rana Atiq Anwar has said that under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan is vigorously highlighting the Kashmir issue on every forum.

Talking to APP, he described August 5, 2019, as a dark day in history. This date is observed by Kashmiris worldwide as Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal).

Rana Atiq Anwar noted that the Indian government’s actions on August 5, 2019, which sought to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, were contrary to the United Nations resolutions. He criticized India for its decision to strip the region of its special status, a move he described as a misguided attempt to undermine the rights of the Kashmiri people. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have overwhelmingly rejected this action.

He further stated that this day is observed as Black Day in protest against India’s illegal actions and its attempt to revoke the region’s special status.

The ongoing oppression in occupied Kashmir, which has lasted for 75 years, has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians.

Rana Atiq Anwar condemned India's plan to alter the demographic makeup of the region, asserting that such plans will never succeed. He accused the Indian government of intending to perpetrate genocide against the Muslim population in occupied Kashmir and emphasized that numerous UN reports have repeatedly highlighted human rights violations committed by India. He called on the United Nations and international bodies to press India to cease its ongoing atrocities.

Rana Atiq Anwar reaffirmed Pakistan's deep geographical and fraternal ties with the Kashmiri people. He assured that under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan will continue to advocate for Kashmir's cause on every platform. Pakistan’s support for the people of Kashmir will remain unwavering, he concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Protest United Nations Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jammu August 2019 Muslim Government

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

8 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

8 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

9 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

9 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

9 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

9 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

9 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan