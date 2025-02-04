Pakistan’s support strengthens Kashmir’s resolve; Majeed Lone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The leader of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir Branch, Abdul Majeed Lone, has praised Pakistan’s continued support for the Kashmiri people, calling it a vital source of strength in their struggle for self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The leader of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir Branch, Abdul Majeed Lone, has praised Pakistan’s continued support for the Kashmiri people, calling it a vital source of strength in their struggle for self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Lone emphasized the deep historical, religious, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Kashmir.

He recalled Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s statement that "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan" and stressed that no nation would allow its lifeline to remain under external control.

Lone highlighted that Kashmiris have been striving for freedom since 1947, with Pakistan consistently standing by them and raising their cause on international platforms.

He expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s annual observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, saying it renews the determination of the Kashmiri people.

He noted that Pakistan is the only country that has continuously brought the Kashmir issue to global attention, demonstrating its strong commitment to the cause.

The nationwide observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he added, reflects Pakistan’s steadfast support for Kashmiris in their pursuit of freedom.