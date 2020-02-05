Hurriyat leaders in Indian occupied Kashmir have expressed their gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their wholehearted support to the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders in Indian occupied Kashmir have expressed their gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their wholehearted support to the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, illegally detained senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in a message from New Delhi's Tihar jail on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, said the observance of the day amply demonstrated the Pakistan's consistent policy, its unwavering commitment and allegiance towards the cause of Kashmir.

He appreciated the enduring support on the part of Pakistan that despite facing many daunting challenges it never hesitated to go to the extra mile in advocating the Kashmir cause at important world forums.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris' struggle till they achieved their cherished goal of freedom from Indian yoke.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement in Srinagar expressed its thanks to the people and government of Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day, terming it peerless and encouraging for the oppressed people of Kashmir.

It maintained that the observance of the day every year on February 5, is proof that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of occupied Kashmir in their fight against India's illegal occupation of their homeland.

This year, it said, the importance of the day has increased manifold in the backdrop of India's illegal and unilateral actions of August last year when it scrapped the territory's special status not only in violation of the UN resolutions but also breaching its own constitution.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami further said the Kashmiri people have firm belief that Pakistan will continue to extend its full support to them till they get freedom from Indian subjugation.

It said the reason behind this belief is that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir share strong bond and close affinity spanning over centuries.

The General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Nisar Ahmed, addressing a meeting of the party's Central Body in Srinagar deplored that India was using all brutal tactics to continue its illegal occupation over Kashmir.

He said that on August 5, last year, the Indian government repealed Kashmir's special status and divided it into two union territories to eliminate Kashmiris' identity.

He said today the people of Pakistan are observing Kashmir Solidarity Day which would definitely project Indian brutalities in the occupied territory at global level.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi in a statement in Srinagar, thanking the government and people of Pakistan for showing solidarity with the people of Kashmir, said that Pakistan had always supported the people of Kashmir in their just freedom struggle and would continue its support till Kashmiris achieved their cherished goal.

He also appealed to the United Nations to take steps resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute according to its Kashmir resolutions so that permanent peace could be established in the region.