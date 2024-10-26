(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Senior Hurriyat Leader Imtiaz Wani emphasized that India's substantial military presence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has not deterred the Kashmiri people from pursuing their right to self-determination.

In a Radio Pakistan interview, Wani vowed to persist in the freedom fight, thanking Pakistan for unconditional

support, adding, Pakistan's unwavering support has been a beacon of hope for the Kashmiri people in their relentless quest for self-determination,

"We, the Kashmiris are thankful to the government of Pakistan and its nation for an unconditional support to the Kashmir cause," he mentioned .

He praised that the Pakistan had effectively highlighted Kashmir dispute on all international forums.

"The recent resolution passed by National Assembly of Pakistan is another proof of this unwavering support by Pakistan in advocacy of Kashmir people," he further highlighted.

Wani added, "Pakistan always advocated the Kashmir issue on all international forums, adding, it is Pakistan that always invited India to come to the table to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue but India never responded in a positive way.

There are tens of resolutions on Kashmir issue that are pending on the UN Charter."

"Pakistan always urged the international community to ensure the implementation of UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute," he said, adding, "It is unfortunate that the silence of the international community on this core dispute is beyond understanding."

He criticized, "The entire Hurriyat leadership is kept under house arrest but they are determined to continue their struggle for right to self-determination till their last breath."

"India has deputed a huge force in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and despite the worst atrocities the Kashmiris are continuing their struggle to get their right of plebiscite," he added.