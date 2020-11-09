UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Supreme Court Grants Bail To Media Mogul In Land Purchase Case - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan's Supreme Court Grants Bail to Media Mogul in Land Purchase Case - Reports

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday granted bail to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, owner and editor-in-chief of Jang Media Group, Pakistan's largest media group, who had been accused of unlawfully buying a property in the 1980s, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday granted bail to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, owner and editor-in-chief of Jang Media Group, Pakistan's largest media group, who had been accused of unlawfully buying a property in the 1980s, media reported.

The media mogul was arrested in March and has spent more than 200 days in detention since the country's National Accountability Bureau alleged that he had illegally purchased government land in Lahore's Jauhar Town in 1986. At the same time, no charges have been filed against Shakil-ur-Rahman since that time.

According to the Geo tv broadcaster, which is part of Jang Media Group, during the hearing, Rahman's lawyer told the court that the allotment of land to his client had not caused a penny's loss to the national exchequer.

The arrest of one of the most influential media figures in Pakistan triggered wide criticism among the international journalist community and human rights groups, which say that the level of press freedom in the country has significantly decreased since Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power in 2018.

According to the World Press Freedom Index for 2020 released by Reporters Without Borders, Pakistan is ranked 145 out of 180 countries, three places lower than last year.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court World Geo TV National Accountability Bureau Same March 2018 2020 Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, Cypriot Defence Minister discuss joint ..

41 seconds ago

Shoaib opposes Azhar's removal from Test captain

5 minutes ago

Blind women training camp to conclude on Tuesday

5 minutes ago

Too Early to Speak of Russia's OPEC+ Policy After ..

9 minutes ago

S.Africa president warns virus resurge would 'chok ..

9 minutes ago

Hungary set for partial lockdown as virus surges

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.