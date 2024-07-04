Pakistan’s system working in unison can achieve any daunting task convincingly: Mushahid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Former Chairman Senate Defence Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Thursday said the country’s state system working in unison can achieve any daunting task convincingly while upholding loyalty, patriotism, meritocracy and nation’s first motto paramount in every endeavour.

He was addressing the silver jubilee celebration of Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Pakistan’s premier think tank ranked 74th in the global index, celebrated here at its 25th anniversary.

Senator Mushahid was the pioneer and founder of IPRI and chief guest on the occasion who had conceived the idea of IPRI as a think tank in 1999, when he was Minister for Information.

Since its inception, IPRI has evolved on a very fast pace extending significant contribution towards international relations, lawfare, governance and public policy while also rendering services towards strategic studies and economic security.

The celebration was attended by IPRI Veterans, notables of the city, ambassadors, retired service personnel, academicians and media persons.

Senator Mushahid emphasized on the urgent need to develop a rapid response think tank on strategic communication to craft media narratives for Pakistan.

He observed that challenges exist, but these can be easily resolved collectively as think tanks need to provide clarity and an image of diversity on the global stage. He reiterated Pakistan’s image as a peace-loving state, wherein its people are a victim of terrorism, and at the same time have contributed immensely to the global community.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, praised IPRI’s dedication, leading to its position as one of the major pillars among think tanks of the Global South, but more significantly, in the world.

He was of the view that intellectualism in today’s world is all about “battle of ideas,” and remarked that the dynamics of power politics are shifting and it is high time Pakistan choreographed its vision for a better and progressive tomorrow.

Senator Mushahid underscored Pakistan’s history and the challenges when it became the first Muslim nuclear power in the world, and narrated the trial and tribulations that went at that moment. He was of the view that Pakistan made a strategic choice by going nuclear, and rightly called the Indian bluff by elevating itself as a détente power.

Senator Mushahid noted that the way forward is to be on the same page as a nation-state and eulogise the tangibles in a forward-looking manner.

The seasoned parliamentarian said that Pakistan’s foreign relations should be evenly poised, and it is high time it becomes part and parcel of the evolving multilateralism, especially BRICS, wherein China and developing states are leading from the front.

Earlier, President IPRI Ambassador Dr. Raza Muhammad emphasized the significance of think tanks in Pakistan’s history and synthesizing efforts of all institutes for the betterment of Pakistan. He highlighted IPRI’s wide footprint on the world with its policy research, which led to IPRI being ranked as the 74th think tank among the University of Pennsylvania’s global think tank rankings.

He reiterated IPRI’s vision of spearheading a qualitative change in the research and policy industry through data, innovation and technology, focusing on all facets of national security.