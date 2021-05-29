UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Tallest Flag Hoisted Again In Islamabad After Renovation

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:08 PM

Pakistan's tallest flag hoisted again in Islamabad after renovation

The tallest flag of Pakistan was hoisted in Islamabad again on Saturday after completion of renovation work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The tallest flag of Pakistan was hoisted in Islamabad again on Saturday after completion of renovation work.

The flag, considered to be the highest one in South Asia, was fluttering at the green belt between Sector H-8 and Islamabad Highway and is visible from almost all parts of the capital city.

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) Member Finance, Rana Shakeel Asghar hoisted the flag in a simple ceremony held here.

Speaking at the occasion, Asghar said the beauty of Capital city was being restored by giving it a fresh look, following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"National flag is a symbol of freedom and protecting its sanctity should be our foremost priority, " he observed.

A staff was deployed at the site to look after the flag as well as to raise it at dawn and lower at dusk, he added.

The giant 60ft x 40ft flag was prepared by the CDA in 2014. The landmark flag in Islamabad is around 220ft high, with a 215ft high pole and a four and half feet high platform to support the structure

