Pakistan’s tallest man died at 30

Vehari, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The tallest man in Pakistan, Zia Rasheed, 30 years old, died in Vehari after prolonged illness, a private news channel reported on Tuesday.

Due to his height, he developed medical issues at the early age of his life.

Zia Rasheed was the second-tallest man in the world, with a height of eight feet and three inches.

A large number of people from every segment of life attended his funeral prayer.