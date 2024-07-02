Pakistan’s Tallest Man Died At 30
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 08:55 PM
Vehari, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The tallest man in Pakistan, Zia Rasheed, 30 years old, died in Vehari after prolonged illness, a private news channel reported on Tuesday.
Due to his height, he developed medical issues at the early age of his life.
Zia Rasheed was the second-tallest man in the world, with a height of eight feet and three inches.
A large number of people from every segment of life attended his funeral prayer.
