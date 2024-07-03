Pakistan’s Tallest Man Zia Rasheed Laid To Rest
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 07:53 PM
Pakistan’s tallest man, Mr. Zia Rasheed, who died last Tuesday after protracted illness, was laid to rest at his native village after funeral prayers on Wednesday
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Pakistan’s tallest man, Mr. Zia Rasheed, who died last Tuesday after protracted illness, was laid to rest at his native village after funeral prayers on Wednesday.
A large number of people including notables attended his Namaz-e-Janaza at Chak 94-wb, Garha Morr, Mailsi.
Zia Rasheed died at a young age of 30. He was born in the family of late Dr Abdur Rasheed Khalid and had four brothers namely Dr Majid Rasheed, Dr Saqib Rasheed, Aqib Rasheed, and Kashif Rasheed.
All his brothers were of normal physical stature. Extraordinary physical growth late Zia Rasheed had started experiencing at very early age and by fifteen he was the tallest man in the country.
However, it started causing troubles for him in daily routine of life.
After reaching the age of 20, Zia had started experiencing knee pain. Last year, he got injured after he slipped from stairs and was under treatment.
He also visited foreign countries like UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia as the tallest man of the country. He spent his whole life being a modest and well-mannered man who was courteous to all.
Zia Rasheed who stood tall at 8 feet or above was also considered as the second tallest man of the world. Reports suggested that the day he died was incidentally the 26th death anniversary of Mr Muhammad Alam Channa, who was the tallest man of the world from 1982 till his death in 1998.
