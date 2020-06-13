ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan's tax-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio, the key indicator of fiscal strength, remained stagnant over the past 20 years and at present stands at 11 percent, which is the lowest among emerging countries.

To improve the situation, the government initiated a reform process, comprising of a holistic strategy combining policy and administrative reforms to eliminate the distortions and boost quality revenue collection, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said while unveiling the federal budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 in the National Assembly on Friday.

He said key achievements had been made during the current fiscal year, including historical trend of Pakistan's import-led growth replaced with high domestic-led growth and unprecedented refunds issued which were 119% higher than last year He said the narrow tax base had been expanded by bringing retailers into the tax net, and successful installation of Point of Sales (POS) system at 6,616 retail outlets with the aim to increase the number to 15,000 by December this year. As COVID-19 had affected the business of common man, it was proposed to decrease sales tax rate from 14% to 12 % for business registered with POS. It would give relief to the common man and to business also, besides helping in documentation of the economy, he added.

He said the hotel and restaurant industry had been badly affected due to COVID-19 and it was proposed to reduce minimum tax for it from 1.5% to 0.5 % for six months (April to September 2020.

He said a tax return mobile app had been launched to facilitate individuals and salaried persons, which led to an increase of 37% in the number of income tax return filers.

An automated system of payment of taxes through online platforms had been introduced, he said adding the successful anti-smuggling and enforcement drives had been carried out which led to increase in seizures from Rs.

19 billion to 30 billion.

The revenue collection during the pre-COVID period had also been commendable, he said adding the domestic taxes witnessed a growth of 27% and collection from import grew by 7%. But the expected growth in revenues, he said, was marred initially by the structural adjustments in the economy and then by the pandemic which had indiscriminately affected all countries of the world. Resultantly, the revenue target for Finance Year 2020 of Rs 5,503 billion, which was revised to Rs. 4,801 billion in view of policy induced import compression, was further revised downwards to Rs. 3,908 billion.

"However, this did not deter us from taking steps to avert possible economic shocks of this pandemic." The minister said there was economic meltdown due to lockdown and reduction in economic activities amid COVID-19 pandemic. To control the unemployment and economic meltdown, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a relief package of Rs.1200 billion.

He said that due to the pandemic tax collection had become extremely difficult and the loss in revenue collection was estimated around Rs. 900 billion on that account.

Keeping in consideration the situation, the targets of FBR were further reduced to Rs 3,900 billion, he said adding a fixed tax regime was introduced for small to medium traders.

In addition to that, he said, a stimulus package for the construction sector was announced. It was expected that the timely adoption of the package would secure livelihoods for daily wagers, spur economic activity, and provide low-cost housing for the underprivileged under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

