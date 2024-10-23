Pakistan’s textiles, leather industries to emerge stronger, resilient, more competitive: Commerce Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce on Wednesday said that we are confident that Pakistan’s textiles and leather industries will emerge stronger, resilient, and more competitive, through coordinated efforts between the public and private sectors.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of the fifth edition of International Textiles and Leather Flagship Exhibition (TEXPO) of Pakistan being held from October 23 to 25 at the Expo Center Karachi.

On the occasion, the Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan along with Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Kareem Kundi, and Chairman Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Motiwala performed the digital inauguration of the Texpo 2024.

Jam Kamal Khan said this exhibition is an excellent opportunity to strengthen the existing relationships and forge new partnerships, ensuring mutual growth and success for all stakeholders.

He said that we are working closely with the private sector to promote value addition and product diversification, particularly in non-cotton apparel, performance/active wears, technical textiles, sports and high fashion shoes, leather accessories,while promoting the concepts of circular economy and use of smart and sustainable materials.

He said that we are also focusing on enhancing our design capabilities (replacing the physical samples to 3D prototypes) and creating high-end products that command premium quality in international markets.

The Federal Commerce Minister said that Ministry of Commerce, through its Export Development Fund (EDF), is also financially supporting businesses in terms of trade promotion, marketing, image building, infrastructure development, skill development and improving ESG compliances.

He said that in this transformative journey, the Government of Pakistan stands as a firm partner to the industry. We are focused on creating a conducive business environment that foster investments in new technologies and infrastructure, encourage product diversification, support sustainable manufacturing, and ensure that our exporters have support needed to access new markets and enhance economy of scales, he added.

He said that we are also scaling up the efforts in skills development, ensuring that our workforce is equipped with the expertise necessary to handle emerging technologies and future needs.

He expressed confidence that the future of Pakistan’s textiles and leather sectors is bright. Sustainability, innovation, and digitization are at the heart of this future, he said.

He said that with the adoption of eco-friendly techniques, embracing circular economy principles, and driving investments in latest technologies, Pakistan is positioning itself for sustainable and value-added textiles and leather production.

He said that Pakistan is at the forefront of embracing trends like digital transformation in supply chains and e-commerce, which are unlocking new opportunities for growth. We envision Pakistan in setting benchmark for environmentally responsible manufacturing and ethical labor practice, he added.

The Federal Minister welcomed the foreign delegated in the TEXPO and said, that we are honored to host over 52 countries, which is not only a testament to Pakistan's vital role in the global textiles, apparel and leather industries but also a commitment to advancing these sectors towards a brighter and sustainable future. The contributions and ideas exchanged over the next few days will undoubtedly shape future of our industries, improving the lives of millions around the world, he said.

He said that over the next three days, the delegates will have the unique opportunity to witness cutting-edge innovations and explore Pakistan’s world-class products. Engage with industry experts and leaders who are at the forefront of these dynamic sectors, and uncover new business opportunities and partnerships.

He said that the textile and leather industries play a vital role in Pakistan’s economy, contributing more than 60 percent to our national exports. The strong position of textiles and leather manufacturing in Pakistan has historically been driven by availability of skilled workforce and local supply of major input materials which underpin the sector’s comparative advantage, he said.

He said that the sector has had a unique distinction of consistently building intensive backward and forward linkages which translate into a vertically integrated industrial value chain.

He said that Pakistan has made significant strides in diversifying its product base. It has over time built on its strengths leading to higher value-added product-mix, besides enhanced export volumes and labor absorption. Over the past decade, there has been a consistent increase in exports of apparel and home textiles from Pakistan, he said.

He said that we now offer a vast array of products, including high-quality apparel, technical textiles, home textiles, and specialized fabrics, which are contributing substantially to our exports. However, there is more room for further enhancement and expansion.

He said that Pakistan’s strength is not limited to value-added goods produced from cotton fiber alone. With advancements in technology and infrastructure, Pakistan domestically produces a wide range of synthetic, blended and functional raw materials, intermediates, and finished products in manmade fiber segment, he said.

Jam Kamal Khan said that Pakistan foresees much expansion in this segment supported by strength of international demand.

He said that Pakistan's exporters have, in the recent years, demonstrated a strong and significant commitment to Environment, Social and Governance practices.

The sector is undergoing a profound transformation and is positioning itself for robust export growth, he said.

He said that individual companies are adopting traceability technologies to consciously champion supply chain transparency in alignment with global requirements. Under Net Zero Pakistan initiative, the leading companies are committed to accelerating transition to sustainability and delivering the Net Zero goal by 2050, he said.

He said that in tandem with the leading manufacturers, SMEs are stepping up to adapt and align their manufacturing facilities and processes with global standards.

He said that the Government’s commitment to ESG principles emphasizes, inter alia, cleaner production, green energy and water-saving technologies. National level frameworks and collaborations are in place which mandate compliance with specific effluent and emission standards and emphasize greenhouse gas reporting for industries like textiles and leather, he added.

He said that the Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with international partners (like ILO, GIZ, IFC, Better Cotton, GIZ, UNIDO, UNEF, etc.) also spearheads ESG initiatives as a responsible player in the global arena.

Further, Pakistan is also strengthening its compliance mechanisms and has established National Compliance Center (NCC) to facilitate stakeholders to embrace compliances at par with international and national standards, he said.

He said that we are fully aware that textiles and leather sector faces significant challenges. The global economic uncertainty, shifting consumer demands, rising costs of raw materials, and fluctuating energy prices have created headwinds for our industry. However, technological advancements and evolving standards in sustainability and compliance have raised the bar for global competitiveness, he said.

He said that iIn 2022, climate change-induced floods devastated vast cotton-growing areas and disrupted supply of local inputs in Pakistan. The textiles and leather sector today are on a robust path to recovery and regaining their lost ground in the aftermath of strong external and internal shocks, he said.

He said that the current IMF financial agreement, improvement in international rating, inflation and interest rates going down and stock exchange are reaching new heights.

He expressed gratitude to all the foreign delegates who have traveled from around the world to join the Texpo-2024 and said their presence is a powerful symbol of our shared commitment to the future of these industries.

He also appreciated all the exhibitors, organizers, and committees who have worked tirelessly to make TEXPO 2024 a success.

Earlier, the Chairman TDAP Zubair Motiwala in his address, welcomed the foreign delegates in the event.

He said that we are supplier to all the brands in the world and we produce quality goods.

He said that the delegates who are participating in the event are now like of ambassadors of Pakistan and called upon them to share their experiences in the Pakistan globally.

The CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said the Texpo provides opportunities to our craftsman to show their talents to the world.

He said that the main destinations of the leader and textile products are Euorpe and United States and both are friendly with Pakistan.

Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhaw, Faisal Kareem Kundi in his address expressed confidence that the delegates participating in the event will also promote the soft image of Pakistan to the world.

On the occasion, Chairman TDAP Zubair Motiwala presented souvenirs to the Federal Commerce Minister, Jam Kamal Khan and Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Later, Federal Commerce Minister, Jam Kamal Khan and Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and others visited the stalls set up in various halls at Karachi Expo Center.