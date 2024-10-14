(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) PML-N senator Tahira Aurangzeb Monday lauded the China-Pakistan friendship as a shining example of international cooperation and expressed heartfelt gratitude to SCO countries for placing their trust in Pakistan, which will significantly boost economic growth and regional stability.

In an Interview with ptv news channel, she praise for the China-Pakistan friendship highlights the strong bonds between the two nations, fostered through years of cooperation and mutual understanding.

This exemplary relationship serves as a model for other countries, demonstrating the potential for peaceful coexistence and collaborative progress, she highlighted.

By strengthening ties with SCO member states, Pakistan will further solidify its position as a key player in regional affairs, she added.

Aurangzeb emphasized the significance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in strengthening Pakistan's regional integration and connectivity.

She noted that Pakistan's participation in SCO forums, such as the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government, has enhanced its cooperation with member states in areas like trade, investment, energy, and counter-terrorism.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed the PML-N's dedication to nurturing the China-Pakistan relationship, recognizing its transformative potential for Pakistan's economic development and regional influence.

Responding to a query, she urged PTI to recognize the significance of the SCO Summit in promoting Pakistan's positive global image.

She emphasized the need for unity, rather than protests that could undermine Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity, at a time when international cooperation is crucial.