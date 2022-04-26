UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Ties With UK, Based On Mutual Respect, Common Views: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Pakistan's ties with UK, based on mutual respect, common views: Marriyum

Pakistan's relations with the United Kingdom are based on mutual respect, common views on a wide range of regional and international issues and Islamabad immensely values these bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan's relations with the United Kingdom are based on mutual respect, common views on a wide range of regional and international issues and Islamabad immensely values these bilateral ties.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb made these remarks during a meeting with British High Commissioner Christian Turner who called on her here Tuesday.

She remarked that Pakistan's relations with UK continued to grow during the past 75 years, and Pakistan was looking forward to further strengthen bilateral ties in future.

Congratulating Marriyum Aurangzeb on assuming the portfolio of Minister for Information and Broadcasting, the British High Commissioner expressed his desire to work together to further strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

They discussed development of bilateral relations, including cooperation in various fields of media, digital media, media training and film-making.

The minister termed fake news as a big challenge for the entire world including Pakistan.

Christian Turner congratulated the Information Minister on the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence.

They also agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom in a befitting manner.

The minister said that there would be special celebrations on Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 at the embassies of Pakistan and United Kingdom andLondon City.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb Independence United Kingdom August Christian Media

Recent Stories

Sheeran takes top billing for end of queen's jubil ..

Sheeran takes top billing for end of queen's jubilee celebrations

1 minute ago
 PFA stops production of five confectionery units

PFA stops production of five confectionery units

1 minute ago
 Security Alarm Unexpectedly Goes Off at Finland's ..

Security Alarm Unexpectedly Goes Off at Finland's New NPP - Nuclear Safety Autho ..

1 minute ago
 UK Armed Forces Minister Says Ukraine Entitled to ..

UK Armed Forces Minister Says Ukraine Entitled to Attack Russian Military Target ..

1 minute ago
 IIHF Council Revokes Russia's Right to Host 2023 I ..

IIHF Council Revokes Russia's Right to Host 2023 Ice Hockey World Cup in Saint P ..

1 minute ago
 NASA Chief Says He Expects Cooperation With Russia ..

NASA Chief Says He Expects Cooperation With Russia on Int'l. Space Station to Co ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.