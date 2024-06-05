Pakistan's Tobacco Taxation Drive Gains Momentum
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 08:43 PM
As the death toll from tobacco-related illnesses continues to mount, a clarion call resonates through the halls of power, urging Pakistan's government to take bold action and implement robust tobacco taxation policies
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) As the death toll from tobacco-related illnesses continues to mount, a clarion call resonates through the halls of power, urging Pakistan's government to take bold action and implement robust tobacco taxation policies.
The stark reality is that tobacco-related illnesses cause a health burden of Rs 615 billion annually, nearly 1.4% of the country's GDP, and claims over 160,000 lives each year – a staggering cost in both human life and economic resources, said a press release issued here.
Amidst the clamor, Mehboob ul Haq, CEO of the Human Development Foundation (HDF), emerges as a staunch advocate for change, emphasizing the critical role of increased tobacco taxes in safeguarding public health and fortifying revenue streams.
"Increasing tobacco taxes is a win-win strategy," says Mehboob ul Haq. "It not only discourages tobacco consumption, thus alleviating the burden of tobacco-related diseases on our healthcare system, but also generates substantial revenue for the government."
His words resonate with a chorus of health experts who champion taxation as a potent tool in the fight against tobacco use. This approach is demonstrably successful.
Between July 2023 and January 2024, cigarette tax collections skyrocketed to PKR 122 billion, with full-year projections exceeding PKR 200 billion.
These findings highlight the success of the excise tax reforms as an effective strategy for improving public health and economic growth.
Mehboob ul Haq underscores the need for foresight in economic planning.
He implores the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to seize the opportunity presented by enhanced tobacco taxation, integrating it into their strategies for economic growth. "This revenue stream holds immense potential," he asserts, "and aligns with Pakistan's broader aspirations for prosperity while championing public health and well-being."
However, the battle against tobacco's grip on society faces another front. Malik Imran Ahmed, a leading voice in tobacco control, draws attention to the insidious tactics of the tobacco industry.
"The need for proactive measures cannot be overstated," he warns.
"Efforts to introduce cheaper cigarette options persist, undermining our progress in curbing tobacco use."
Loose cigarette sales and non-compliance with pricing regulations continue unabated, posing formidable challenges that demand comprehensive regulatory interventions.
In the face of these challenges, Imran advocates for swift and decisive action. Only through proactive measures and steadfast commitment can Pakistan hope to overcome the scourge of tobacco use, securing a healthier and more prosperous future for all its citizens.
Recent Stories
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..
CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students
SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day
Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar
KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins
NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise
Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature19 minutes ago
-
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly19 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system19 minutes ago
-
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP19 minutes ago
-
CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archives22 minutes ago
-
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students22 minutes ago
-
SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day22 minutes ago
-
Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar22 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise31 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar34 minutes ago
-
CM fulfils promise to send on Hajj 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat42 minutes ago
-
KU hosts seminar on “Our Land, Our Future” to mark World Environment Day42 minutes ago