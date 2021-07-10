UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Top Leadership Striving To Achieve Peace In Afghanistan: Sh Rashid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan's top leadership striving to achieve peace in Afghanistan: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the top civil and military leadership was striving to bring both the Afghan government and Taliban on table for ensuring long-lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Addressing a public meeting, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Office were making all-out efforts in that regard. He said that Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan, adding "Whatever the people of Afghanistan decide, we will accept." The minister categorically said that Pakistan would not allow any country to use its land for disturbing regional peace.

As regard to stranded people at Torkham, he said only those people who were vaccinated would be allowed to cross the border. The decision to this effect was taken in the wake of new variants of the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

He said those who had not been vaccinated and tested positive, they would be sent for quarantine in the dedicated area. Torkham border is open for vaccinated people, he added.

After the Azad Kashmir elections, he said that the relations between the Opposition and government would improve, adding the present government will complete its constitutional tenure of five years.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the voice of people of Kashmir all over the world and he would play a historic role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a 'dead horse' after failing to grab the attention of the people.

Rashid said, I will also go with Prime Minister Imran Khan to Azad Kashmir in connection with election campaign and it is expected that the Prime Minister will go there the coming days.

He ruled out any talk with India until restoration of pre-August 5 status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

To another query, the minister said that the Nullah Leh Express project would be completed in three years which would eventually provide a major relief to people of Rawalpindi.

