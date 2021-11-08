UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Top Ranking In The Economist's Index Due To PM Imran, NCOC: Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:04 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said Pakistan secured top ranking in The Economist's world normalcy index due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's balanced decision-making and its implementation by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said Pakistan secured top ranking in The Economist's world normalcy index due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's balanced decision-making and its implementation by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In a tweet, he said according to The Economist's world normalcy index, Pakistan had been ranked first in the list of countries where situation was returning to normal despite the coronavirus pandemic.

