Pakistan's Top Ranking In The Economist's Index Due To PM Imran, NCOC: Farrukh Habib
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:04 PM
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said Pakistan secured top ranking in The Economist's world normalcy index due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's balanced decision-making and its implementation by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)
In a tweet, he said according to The Economist's world normalcy index, Pakistan had been ranked first in the list of countries where situation was returning to normal despite the coronavirus pandemic.