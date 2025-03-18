Open Menu

Pakistan's Tourism Industry Set To Generate $4bln Revenue By 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Pakistan's travel and tourism sector is expected to generate over $4 billion in revenue by 2025, as per the latest research report of Statista on Pakistan’s Travel and Tourism industry. The industry is set to grow at an annual rate of 6.75% from 2025 to 2029, potentially reaching a market volume of $5.53 billion by the end of 2029.

Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab ur Rehman Rana informed that this growth is being driven by both domestic and international travelers exploring the country's vibrant cultural heritage and natural wonders, said a press release on Tuesday.

He informed that the domestic tourism is a major driving force behind the growth of Pakistan’s travel sector. More and more Pakistanis are opting to explore their own country, urged by improved infrastructure, higher disposable incomes, and a growing sense of national pride.

Additionally, the role of social media and online booking platforms has made planning trips more convenient and accessible.

He also highlighted the macroeconomic factors, such as government initiatives, infrastructure improvements, increase in private sector investment in hotel industry, better visa facilitation, improved marketing and promotion in international markets and the expansion of international flight routes, which are also contributing to the rise of Pakistan’s tourism industry.

He said, Interest in visiting Pakistan is soaring, with the BBC, CNN and Financial Times all recently naming the region as one of the must visit destinations for 2025.

He added that enhanced security measures and improved direct flight connectivity can further help in boosting the confidence of international visitor and making Pakistan a more appealing destination for both domestic and international visitors.

