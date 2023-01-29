UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Tourism Sector Offers Lucrative Investment Opportunities: Aun Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan's tourism sector offers lucrative investment opportunities: Aun Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism and sports Aun Chaudhry has said that great investment opportunities are available in the tourism sector of Pakistan and the government is extending all possible support for encouraging investment in this sector.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day 'Travel and Adventure Show' in New York on Saturday, Aun Chaudhry said that overseas Pakistanis and investors can take full advantage of this opportunity which not only will help to explore the tourism potential of Pakistan but will also promote soft image of Pakistan at international level.

The PM aide expressed the commitment to promote Pakistan's tourism sector at all levels, saying that the development of this sector will help in achieving economic development by generating more foreign exchange.

He said that efforts are being made to promote and showcase Pakistan's rich tourism heritage at all international forums with the active participation of stakeholders.

He also appreciated the cooperation of the mission of Pakistan in New York and the efforts of public and private sector tourism organizations for promoting the soft image of Pakistan through arranging such events.

Speaking at the occasion, PTDC Managing Director Rana Aftar Rehman also briefed about the plans and activities of PTDC to get maximum benefits from the event.

PTDC, along with six provincial and regional tourism departments, 20 private tour operators, and hospitality companies will take part in the show, and highlight the country's rich tourism potential for the world.

The provincial departments taking part in the event include Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), Tourism Development Cooperation of Punjab (TDCP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Culture and Tourism Department Gilgit-Baltistan (CTDGB) and Tourism Department of Balochistan.

The Pakistani delegation will also participate in other sideline meetings to promote Pakistan as a tourist destination in the North American market.

"The event is a great opportunity to showcase the great potential of Pakistan's tourism industry and create linkages with the leading international players of the tourism industry which will greatly help attract more tourists.

The event will also help enhance the inflow of foreign tourists to discover the rich tourism potential of Pakistan which will contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

Travel and Adventure Show provides a great opportunity to interact with the top international and domestic travel destinations, tour operators, cruise lines and travel providers.

With more than 110 events and over 18 years running, the Travel and Adventure Show series has been the go-to place for over 2.5 million travellers and over 4,500 of the world's top destinations, tour operators, cruise lines and travel providers from around the globe.

Pakistan has great potential to attract a huge number of foreign tourists and expatriate Pakistanis to explore and witness the country's culture, ecotourism and Sikh heritage.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Exchange Punjab New York Market Awn Chaudry PTDC Event All From Government Industry Top Million

Recent Stories

Barça strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory ove ..

Barça strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory over Girona

16 minutes ago
 Police starts crackdown against illegal use of pol ..

Police starts crackdown against illegal use of police lights, sirens

58 minutes ago
 Bland shares Dubai lead as McIlroy heads for drivi ..

Bland shares Dubai lead as McIlroy heads for driving range

58 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan A ..

Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’ for web series

1 hour ago
 Step afoot to prevent TB disease in Balochistan: D ..

Step afoot to prevent TB disease in Balochistan: Dr. Asif

59 minutes ago
 Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Giron ..

Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Girona

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.