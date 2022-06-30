ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Aftab ur Rehman Rana has said that Pakistan's tourism industry has significantly developed with improved tourism infrastructure and facilities.

In a statement, he said that the country has number of attractions for foreign tourists such as hiking, rock climbing and mountaineering in mesmerizing landscapes of Rocky Mountains and lush greenery.

He said that the government has taken number of initiatives for promotion and development of tourism the country.

Highlighting the potential of tourism, MD PTDC said, Pakistan has amazing landscape, natural beauty, history, rich cultural and heritage, adding that three mountains ranges, glaciers, lakes, Valleys of norther and unique wild flora and fauna can attract tourism from both local and foreign markets.

He said that the British Backpacker Society has ranked Pakistan as the World's Top Adventure travel Destination.

Describing the country as "one of the friendliest countries on earth, with mountain scenery that is beyond anyone's wildest imagination". Under the Ease of visa Policy, as many as 191 countries can apply for E-Visa.

The Karakoram Highway is the world's best highway where one can see the highest peaks from within car's window while the ancient silk route connects Pakistan and China to Central Asia and we are working to promote this Old Silk Route," he said, adding that "we have 9000 years old history on humankind including Meher Garh, Mohenjodaro and Gandhars which has centuries' old archaeological sites to promote heritage tourism.