Pakistan's Tourism To Boost Due To Stable Internal, External Conditions: VC IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob Tuesday said that the internal and external condition of the country is being strengthened, which is a very welcoming sign for the promotion of tourism.

Government's extraordinary steps for the promotion of tourism, has made the future of tourism in Pakistan very bright, he added.

In a morning show of a private channel, he said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was taking all possible steps to promote tourism in line with the government's vision.

A tourism management department has been set up at the university. Similarly, the tourism society is fully functional at the level of students. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been playing a key role in organizing the Cholistan Jeep Rally and Bahawalpur Trade Fair for the last two years in collaboration with Tourism Development Corporation Punjab and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry which are very important for the promotion of tourism in the region.

Talking about the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, he said that recently Times Higher education has ranked Islamia Bahawalpur among the 1000 best universities in the world.

He said that Islamia University was taking steps along scientific lines for the resettlement of Bahawalpur Cholistan so that the desert could be re-cultivated with artificial rains.

Similarly, practical steps are being taken for excavation and research of 7000 years old Hakra civilization.

The host of the program described the history of Bahawalpur as very unique and appreciated the efforts of Islamia University Bahawalpur in promoting tourism.

