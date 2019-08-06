(@imziishan)

Adviser to Prime Minister Federal Minister for Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said Pakistan's toxic love affair with plastic bag has to end and after 14th August no plastic bags would be tolerated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister Federal Minister for Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said Pakistan 's toxic love affair with plastic bag has to end and after 14th August no plastic bags would be tolerated.

He said banning plastic bag in the federal capital was public interest litigation and it would only be effective with public cooperation.

He made these remarks in a meeting regarding banning polythene shopping bag (plastic bags) was held in the Ministry of Climate Change in which senior officials from Ministry of Climate Change, EPA and ICT participated, a press release said.

While chairing the meeting Federal Minister directed Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) officials to chalk out a plan regarding distribution of alternative bags and dissemination of information regarding their availability.

Minister was briefed that out of all the plastic materials polythene had been targeted being non-recyclable and hazardous to the environmental.

Secretary Ministry of Climate Change told the minister that each importer or distributer of such plastic bags had been directed to devise a plant or unit for collection and recycling of plastic bags.

This would be producer's responsibility to handle post-consumer stage. Only exceptions include industrial packaging, municipal waste, hospital waste and hazardous waste.

"Exception criteria are very strict and based on the principle of product integrity and non-availability of alternative packaging material. Moreover, there is a system of labeling and record keeping in place in order to record importer or manufacture's identify and percentage of recycled content.

Media campaign would last until August 24 while 110,000 alternative material bags would be distributed in various ministries and at general public bazaars," it added.

It mentioned that administrative penalties would be imposed by the district administration (ICT) and EPA.

SRO provides a penalty of Rs. 100,000/- to Rs. 500,000/- for manufacturer or whole sellers, Rs. 10,000/- to Rs. 50,000/- for shop keepers and Rs 5000/- for other individuals involved or found carrying plastic or polythene bags.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Climate Change Hassan Nasir Jamy, and Joint Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Hammad Shamimi and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat.