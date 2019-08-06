UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Toxic Love Affair To End, No Polythene Shopping Bags After 14 August: Malik Amin Aslam

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:46 PM

Pakistan's toxic love affair to end, no polythene shopping bags after 14 August: Malik Amin Aslam

Adviser to Prime Minister Federal Minister for Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said Pakistan's toxic love affair with plastic bag has to end and after 14th August no plastic bags would be tolerated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister Federal Minister for Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said Pakistan's toxic love affair with plastic bag has to end and after 14th August no plastic bags would be tolerated.

He said banning plastic bag in the federal capital was public interest litigation and it would only be effective with public cooperation.

He made these remarks in a meeting regarding banning polythene shopping bag (plastic bags) was held in the Ministry of Climate Change in which senior officials from Ministry of Climate Change, EPA and ICT participated, a press release said.

While chairing the meeting Federal Minister directed Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) officials to chalk out a plan regarding distribution of alternative bags and dissemination of information regarding their availability.

Minister was briefed that out of all the plastic materials polythene had been targeted being non-recyclable and hazardous to the environmental.

Secretary Ministry of Climate Change told the minister that each importer or distributer of such plastic bags had been directed to devise a plant or unit for collection and recycling of plastic bags.

This would be producer's responsibility to handle post-consumer stage. Only exceptions include industrial packaging, municipal waste, hospital waste and hazardous waste.

"Exception criteria are very strict and based on the principle of product integrity and non-availability of alternative packaging material. Moreover, there is a system of labeling and record keeping in place in order to record importer or manufacture's identify and percentage of recycled content.

Media campaign would last until August 24 while 110,000 alternative material bags would be distributed in various ministries and at general public bazaars," it added.

It mentioned that administrative penalties would be imposed by the district administration (ICT) and EPA.

SRO provides a penalty of Rs. 100,000/- to Rs. 500,000/- for manufacturer or whole sellers, Rs. 10,000/- to Rs. 50,000/- for shop keepers and Rs 5000/- for other individuals involved or found carrying plastic or polythene bags.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Climate Change Hassan Nasir Jamy, and Joint Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Hammad Shamimi and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Nasir August All From Love

Recent Stories

Murder accused granted post arrest bail

12 minutes ago

NH&MP speeds up digitalization of systems to faci ..

12 minutes ago

Four soldiers killed in eastern Ukraine grenade at ..

12 minutes ago

Two killed as oil tanker hit motorbike in Hyderaba ..

12 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to boost industrial sector: Utman ..

12 minutes ago

President, PM AJK discuss Kashmir issue with Speak ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.