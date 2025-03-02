Open Menu

Pakistan's Trade With Central Asia Gains Importance : Iftikhar Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Sunday

that Pakistan's trade relations with Central Asian states had become increasingly important

due to shifting geopolitical dynamics and economic challenges in the current global scenario.

In a press statement, he said Central Asia, rich in natural resources and strategically located,

offers immense opportunities for Pakistan to enhance its economic footprint. The recent visits

of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the region underscore Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening

ties and unlocking mutual economic benefits.

He said Central Asian states of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan,

were key players in energy, agriculture, and mineral sectors, adding that Pakistan, with its growing

population and strategic location as a gateway to South Asia, could serve as a vital trade and

transit hub for these landlocked nations. Enhanced connectivity through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Trans-Afghan Railway project could facilitate trade and energy

exports, benefiting both regions, he added.

In the current global context, where economic diversification and regional integration are crucial,

Pakistan’s proactive approach towards Central Asia was a strategic move. By fostering stronger

trade relations, Pakistan could mitigate economic challenges, reduce dependency on traditional

markets, and create new avenues for growth, he said. The recent Pak diplomatic efforts were a

step in the right direction, promising better economic prospects and a stronger partnership with

Central Asia in the years to come, he added.

Iftikhar Ali Malik further stated that Premier Shehbaz Sharif’s visits aimed to bolster bilateral trade,

investment, and regional connectivity. Discussions focused on energy cooperation, particularly in oil,

gas, and electricity, as well as joint ventures in agriculture, textiles, and infrastructure development.

These dedicated sincere efforts will yield tangible outcomes,increased exports of Pakistani goods,

improved access to Central Asian markets, and strengthened people-to-people ties, he added.

