ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan's tuberculosis incidence is 259 per 100,000 population and an HIV prevalence rate is 0.12 per 1,000 population in 2020.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 launched by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail along with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Pakistan is on track for 3 out of 14 indicators including Maternal Mortality Rate (per 100,000 live births).

New HIV infections (per 1,000 uninfected population) and births attended by skilled health personnel. A downward trend can be seen for one indicator which is subjective well-being.

All other indicators are either moderately improving or stagnating. Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Pakistan has declined to 54.2 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020 from 55.7 in 2019, while the Neonatal Mortality Rate declined to 40.4 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020 from 41.2 in 2019.

The percentage of birth attended by skilled health personnel increased to 69.3 percent in 2020 from 68 percent in 2019.

The Maternal Mortality Ratio fell to 186 maternal deaths per 100,000 births in 2020, from 189 in 2019. With a population growing at 2 percent per annum, Pakistan's contraceptive prevalence rate in 2020 decreased to 33 percent from 34 percent in 2019.