UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Tuberculosis Incidence Is 259 Per 100,000 Population: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan's tuberculosis incidence is 259 per 100,000 population: Survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan's tuberculosis incidence is 259 per 100,000 population and an HIV prevalence rate is 0.12 per 1,000 population in 2020.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 launched by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail along with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Pakistan is on track for 3 out of 14 indicators including Maternal Mortality Rate (per 100,000 live births).

New HIV infections (per 1,000 uninfected population) and births attended by skilled health personnel. A downward trend can be seen for one indicator which is subjective well-being.

All other indicators are either moderately improving or stagnating. Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Pakistan has declined to 54.2 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020 from 55.7 in 2019, while the Neonatal Mortality Rate declined to 40.4 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020 from 41.2 in 2019.

The percentage of birth attended by skilled health personnel increased to 69.3 percent in 2020 from 68 percent in 2019.

The Maternal Mortality Ratio fell to 186 maternal deaths per 100,000 births in 2020, from 189 in 2019. With a population growing at 2 percent per annum, Pakistan's contraceptive prevalence rate in 2020 decreased to 33 percent from 34 percent in 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Khurram Dastgir Khan 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new ..

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new Stylish Icon in the Tech world

47 minutes ago
 OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation ..

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation – Goes on Sale in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

2 hours ago
 Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

4 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

4 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.