Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 08:59 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi paid a visit to Zulekha Hospital Sharjah at the invitation of Dr. Zulekha Daud, Founder and Chairperson of the Zulekha Healthcare Group
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi paid a visit to Zulekha Hospital Sharjah at the invitation of Dr. Zulekha Daud, Founder and Chairperson of the Zulekha Healthcare Group.
The ambassador was warmly welcomed by Dr. Zulekha and Zanubia Shams, Co-Chairperson of Zulekha Healthcare Group. A number of Pakistani doctors serving in the hospital were also present, according to a press release.
During the meeting, Ambassador Tirmizi was briefed about the services being provided by Zulekha Hospital's Dubai and Sharjah branches in the United Arab Emirates.
He was informed that the hospital in Sharjah was established in 1992 and its second branch was set up in Dubai in 2004 where at present, 200 doctors are serving in each facility with around 25-30 hailing from Pakistan.
He was further briefed that the hospitals were rendering quality and cost-effective health facilities to underprivileged individuals and families in the UAE.
Ambassador Tirmizi commended the valuable services of the Zulekha Hospital and expressed his satisfaction with the professionalism and expertise of the hospital's entire team.
He also praised the Pakistani doctors for being part of the team and their humanitarian work.
He advised Dr. Zulekha and her team to collaborate with the Pakistan Medical Center at Pakistan Association Dubai to provide more health facilities to deserving expatriates, especially Pakistanis.
