Open Menu

Pakistan's UAE Envoy Visits Zulekha Hospital; Lauds Pakistani Doctors' Humanitarian Work

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Pakistan's UAE envoy visits Zulekha hospital; lauds Pakistani doctors' humanitarian work

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi paid a visit to Zulekha Hospital Sharjah at the invitation of Dr. Zulekha Daud, Founder and Chairperson of the Zulekha Healthcare Group

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi paid a visit to Zulekha Hospital Sharjah at the invitation of Dr. Zulekha Daud, Founder and Chairperson of the Zulekha Healthcare Group.

The ambassador was warmly welcomed by Dr. Zulekha and Zanubia Shams, Co-Chairperson of Zulekha Healthcare Group. A number of Pakistani doctors serving in the hospital were also present, according to a press release.

During the meeting, Ambassador Tirmizi was briefed about the services being provided by Zulekha Hospital's Dubai and Sharjah branches in the United Arab Emirates.

He was informed that the hospital in Sharjah was established in 1992 and its second branch was set up in Dubai in 2004 where at present, 200 doctors are serving in each facility with around 25-30 hailing from Pakistan.

He was further briefed that the hospitals were rendering quality and cost-effective health facilities to underprivileged individuals and families in the UAE.

Ambassador Tirmizi commended the valuable services of the Zulekha Hospital and expressed his satisfaction with the professionalism and expertise of the hospital's entire team.

He also praised the Pakistani doctors for being part of the team and their humanitarian work.

He advised Dr. Zulekha and her team to collaborate with the Pakistan Medical Center at Pakistan Association Dubai to provide more health facilities to deserving expatriates, especially Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Pakistan UAE Dubai Sharjah Visit United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

5 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

5 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

5 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

5 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

5 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

5 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

5 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

5 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

5 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

5 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

5 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan