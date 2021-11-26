UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's UK Envoy Presents Credentials To IMO Chief As 'Permanent Representative'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

Pakistan's UK envoy presents credentials to IMO chief as 'Permanent Representative'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan presented his credentials to Secretary-General Kitack Lim as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) at IMO Headquarters in London.

The high commissioner briefed the secretary-general on various milestones Pakistan had achieved in the field of maritime operations as well as its contribution towards UN sustainable development goals and IMO objectives.

He apprised the secretary-general about Pakistan's candidature for IMO Council's election in December this year for the biennium of 2022 and 2023.

The secretary-general shared his insights on various maritime matters and appreciated Pakistan's contribution towards IMO and its core objectives.

On this occasion, the high commissioner, together with IMO secretary-general, unveiled the model of ship "MT Karachi" presented by the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation for permanent placement at the IMO building. The model was greatly appreciated by the secretary-general.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan United Nations London December

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

2 hours ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

2 hours ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.